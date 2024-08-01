After Trump lets inner racist shine, Kamala Harris beats him for the 1st time in betting market

Donald Trump took a gamble when he decided to just be himself during yesterday's National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago. But letting his inner racist shine with his Kamala Harris "turned black" comments didn't pay off — at least not when it comes to the betting market.

In fact, Trump lost to Harris for the first time on the PredictIt betting site last night. And by this morning, she was leading Trump by five points on the platform. From Mediaite:

Harris moved ahead of Trump on the PredictIt betting platform on Wednesday afternoon before the odds settled back into a tie, only for Harris to retake the lead later the evening – leading by five points on Thursday. The shift comes as Harris' campaign has been gaining momentum in key swing states, with recent polls showing her leading Trump nationally.

As of this writing, Trump had recovered slightly, still trailing by three points when I first started writing this post, only to fall once more, now down by four (49 cents to Harris' 53 cents). For anyone betting on Harris, let's hope the racist windbag opens his mouth again today.

BREAKING: Trump falsely questions whether VP Harris is Black. pic.twitter.com/pJCmJK6R0W — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 31, 2024

