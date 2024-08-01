Twitter for Mac disappears from Mac App Store

Twitter's official MacOS desktop app was finally removed from the App Store this morning. Though functional, it lacked new features and was clearly a dead letter. At The Verge, Thomas Ricker adds that "The Mac app now prompts users to "upgrade" to the iPad version of X, which is a worse experience."

He probably just fired the people who worked on it and it eventually became a problem. Twitter is a much smaller company than that it once was.

