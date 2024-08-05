Donald Trump just got weirder: watch his "butt-sniffing" interviewer in action (video)

Donald Trump outdid himself in the weird department today, inviting none other than a 23-year-old streamer known as a "butt sniffer" to Mar-a-Lago for an interview.

Always a sponge for gifts and flattery, Trump cozied up to right-wing streamer Adin Ross, who then gifted Trump with a Cybertruck and Rolex watch. And, according to Meidas Touch, Ross is not only a pal to white supremacist Nick Fuentes, but is also known for his habit of sniffing freshly warmed chairs.

To get a better idea of what that means, a video montage posted by Meidas Touch starts with couch-king JD Vance griping that "Kamala Harris says we're weird." We are then punished with clips of Trump's interviewer burying his nose into chairs as soon as someone stands up and walks away, before Trump praises the young whiffer-snapper. "I don't know what you're doing, but you really are respected," the bizarre ex-president says. (See video below.)

It's not clear whether or not Trump's fumes made an impression on the "respectable" sniffer's snoot, but if what former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger says is true, it wouldn't take a chair-sniffer to get a nostril-load of Trump.

Trump's latest voter outreach efforts today involved an interview with an infamous "butt sniffer" who Trump said is "really respected." pic.twitter.com/cYyVkBolRs — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 5, 2024

From The Independent:

During a livestream from Mar-a-Lago, streamer Adin Ross gave Donald Trump a Rolex and a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in a photograph of the former president taken moments after a gunman shot him at a rally in Pennsylvania last month. Ross repeatedly stated that he was giving them to the former president as "gifts." While it's unclear if Trump actually accepted the offering, it could exceed the maximum $3,300 limit on presidential campaign contributions under federal campaign finance law. The 23-year-old streamer — with a mostly young male audience of more than 1.4 million Kick followers and 4.4 million YouTube subscribers — wore a white "Make America Great Again" hat and red tie as he heaped praise on the former president, who largely rambled through familiar grievances and disconnected thoughts on immigration, crime, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and cryptocurrency.

