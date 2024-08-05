How to build a $240 gaming PC

ETA Prime put together a Linux PC that can handle heavy gaming at 1080p, more or less: it pulls superior performance to a Steam Deck from a Ryzen 5 3500 CPU and Radeon RX590 graphics chip. The key parts were used and gotten from eBay—monitor not included. The distro was Bazzite OS, which comes ready-to-play.

In this video we put together a super cheap 4240 1080P Bazzite Linux gaming pc with used parts from eBay. you can also use this setup with windows installed but I really wanted a living room gaming pc with a nice console style interface like the steam deck but wanted a bit more power. This Budget gaming pc is powered by a Ryzen 5 3500 and backed by an AMD Radeon RX 590 and handles 1080P gaming very well like Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, Skyrim, and many more.

Though the hardware gets the headlines, the fact that Linux gaming has matured so much in the last few years is the news. It's even starting to score better benchmarks. A recent guide to Cyberpunk 2077 on Linux is all about twiddling sliders; no kernels recompiled at all!

