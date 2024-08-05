See the freaky and cool way that a black-eyed tree frog's eyes wake up from a nap

See the freaky and cool way that a black-eyed tree frog's eyes open after it wakes up from a nap.

Instead of opening its eyes in one swift motion, the black-eyed tree frog has eyes that slowly open and bulge out, making it look as if it has been possessed by a demon upon waking. These frogs are quite the opposite of being little demons, though. They're known to be shy, calm, and non-aggressive towards humans.

As the name suggests, black-eyed tree frogs have distinctive black eyes with a striking, contrasting white or yellowish rim around the pupils.

The delightful amphibians are native to Central America, specifically Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and southern Mexico.



