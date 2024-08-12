YouTuber notices "one slight issue" with Cybertruck

In this footage, WhistlinDiesel sets out to test the Tesla Cybertruck's durability. Many destructive hijinks ensue, but they're best encapsulated by the "one slight issue" found at the tests' conclusion. You can peel off the trim panels, because they're glued on. For the magic moment, just leap to the 18:29 minute mark in the embed below.

These things cost nearly $100k to start, now. It's strange that people are paying so much for this vehicle—so strange that I can't help but think there must be a lot more to it than the "weird nerds" / Musk fandom element. While I suppose it's likely something sinister and gruesomely sociological, I reckon that younger guys with well-paying jobs just really want a cool electric ute and this is as close as it gets.