The Air Force is buying Cybertrucks — to blow them up

According to Stars and Stripes, the Air Force intends to purchase two Tesla Cybertrucks, not to use in combat, but to blow up with precision-guided munitions.

The list of 33 vehicles to be acquired, as outlined in the contract solicitation documents, includes sedans, Bongo trucks, pickup trucks, SUVs, and two Cybertrucks. Tesla's stainless steel monstrosity was the only vehicle specified by make and model. The Single Source Justification document, which explains the need for this specific vehicle, reads like an ad:

[The] Cybertruck's aggressively angular and futuristic design, paired with its unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton,

sets it apart from competitors typically using painted steel or aluminum bodies. Additionally, its 48V electrical

architecture provides superior power and efficiency, a feature that rivals are only beginning to develop.

In good news for unhappy owners looking to unload their Swazticars, they do not need to run, only roll; however, they do need to be "intact," which could present a problem in some cases.

