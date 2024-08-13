Man curses at judge who responds with 93 days in jail leading to long tit-for-tat of "f-yous" and jail time (video)

You may recall Washtenaw County, Michigan Judge Cedric Simpson who called a out a man who joined a Zoom hearing about his suspended driver's license while, um, driving his car. Now, Simpson has again gone viral in the video clip below captured during one Darrell Jarrell's hearing about misdemeanor trespassing.

Apparently frustrated with the timing of his court dates, Jarrell told Simpson that the state could kiss his a$$.

"You know what? No no no. You don't come in here…" Simpson responded.

"F*** you!" Jarrell said back.

"That's contempt. That's 93 (day misdemeanor)," Simpson retorted.

And so it went. Six more times until Jarrell left the court in cuffs. (The whole exchange reminds me of the classic scene below from The Breakfast Club.)

(Fox 2 Detroit)