Harris campaign laughs at Trump with mock press release: "Donald Trump to Ramble Incoherently"

You can bet the Kamala Harris campaign had a hearty chuckle today when it issued a mock "Media Advisory," warning folks of another "incoherent" Donald Trump press conference about to hit New Jersey.

"TODAY: Donald Trump To Ramble Incoherently and Spread Dangerous Lies in Public, but at Different Home" the press release announced. "TODAY at 4:3o p.m., Donald J. Trump, loser of the 2020 election by 7 million votes, will hold another public meltdown in Bedminster, New Jersey."

The advisory then stated Trump's aimless aspiration: "to deliver another self-obsessed rant full of his own personal grievances to distract from his toxic Project 2025 agenda, unpopular running mate, and increasing detachment from the reality of the voters who will decide this election."

The announcement went on to state the obvious: "These remarks will not be artificial intelligence, but they certainly will lack intelligence."

And lest MAGA fans have forgotten how their cult leader intends to make America "great" again, the notice fills them in on Trump's Trumpian plans: "Banning abortion, raising costs on families, confusing basic facts, cutting Social Security and Medicare, blocking border security…"

In conclusion, "being publicly unstable, unfit, and unwell will not help his struggling campaign for president. … Tune in for the same old thing."

(See full advisory below, reposted by Victor Shi.)

Yes, this is a real statement from the Harris-Walz campaign. Can we please give it up to the Harris-Walz Comms team? This is how it's done. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/DV3I1kupnz — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 15, 2024

