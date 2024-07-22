Republicans can't find an angle with Harris, but she's got Trump's number

Attacks by convicted felon and adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump and his surrogates against Vice-President Harris are falling flat, while her campaign gains momentum.

The worst factual thing Republicans can find to point out about Kamala Harris is that she was too tough on crime. Everything else is bullshit that is finally just falling flat. The Vice-President can laugh when things are funny to her, because she is a dead serious candidate for President. While she destroys Trump for the criminal he is, in this speech she spends much more time talking about policy and what she will do as President.

Earlier, the campaign announced that they'd raised over 80 million dollars in 24 hours. Wait till those grassroots donors hear that Kamala Harris likes electric school buses and rode the bus to school?

Also, thank you, President Biden. You are truly a class act.

