Small child whacks robber in nuts with large bat

The 8-year-old daughter of the man managing Big Discount Liquor in Maplewood, Minnesota, leapt into action when he took on an assailant at the store late Saturday evening. She picked up a metal baseball bat and whacked the would-be robber in the nuts.

"He put the gun on the table. He asked me to give him all the money and everything I got in the register, I told him, 'Yes, I'll give you everything,'"Leo said. Behind the counter with Leo was his 8-year-old daughter."I tried to talk to him and say, 'I got my daughter here. Can you just please put the gun down? Move it away from her. I will give you everything. Take everything. It's money. I don't care. I just care about the safety for her,'" he said. When the man started to walk behind the counter, Leo punched him and wrestled him to the floor. "I'm a dad. I'm not going to let that happen," Leo said. Seconds later, you see his brave daughter grab a baseball bat.

God bless America! Conchobar Morrell, 37, was charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery. Here's the footage, embedded below.

