Taliban fires 281 officers because they can't or won't grow beards

Afghanistan's Taliban overlords fired 281 members of the country's security forces because they failed to meet the group's beard mandate.

During a press conference in Kabul, Mohibullah Mokhlis, the ministry's director of planning and legislation, stated that "281 beardless officers were identified, confirmed, and dismissed" from the country's security services over the past 12 months. He added, "The hairstyles of 450 military mujahideen were corrected to comply with Sharia law. And some who repeated the [hairstyle] violation were sent to military courts."