New full-color hardcover Elfquest collection coming from Dark Horse Comics

Classic fantasy series Elfquest will soon be available in glorious, full color hardcover editions covering the entirety of the original 1978-1985 run.

In discussing these new editions, the Pinis said "We envy everyone who is discovering—or rediscovering—ElfQuest in this gorgeous new full-color Dark Horse incarnation for the first time. ElfQuest is classic yet refreshingly surprising in the way it tosses traditional fantasy clichés out on their pointed ears. The quest of the title—a search for identity, for home, for family—though decades in the telling—is today more contemporary, relevant…and needed…than ever. From forest to mountain, from desert to frozen waste, you're in for one hell of a howling good thrill-ride." Elfquest remains a beloved series amongst fans of fantasy comics and early indie comics. The series tells the adventures of elfin chief Cutter and the Wolfriders – a tribe of feral, forest-dwelling elves allied with wolves – as they seek to find their true place in a dangerous world. It's a story about inclusiveness, self-discovery, finding community and overcoming the forces of bigotry and hate—all wrapped in a visually stunning high-fantasy adventure. Wendy Pini's artwork blends Eastern and Western artistic conventions into a new and unique style. ElfQuest has been called "the first American manga."