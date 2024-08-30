Kamala Harris's excellent answer to a very stupid question

During her much anticipated CNN interview, Vice President Harris did a fantastic job fielding Dana Bash's questions, but one question was pretty lame.

Someone needs to ask CNN and other MSM news outlets why they give time to Donald Trump's race-baiting, misogynistic, and quite frankly stupid statements that aren't worth the American people's time. The Trump Vance ticket keeps complaining that no one is talking about "the issues," while what they are doing is just trying to stoke anger and hatred, belittle their opponents, and not address "the issues."

When Team Trump gets near the issues, it only causes them problems. Trump is flip-flopping all over the place on reproductive rights, while JD Vance is making an ass of himself. Walz and Harris are very clear on their stands, and there really isn't a lot of room for the Republicans to weasel.

It is relatively easy to pick which one you agree with. Not really any games to be played.

