He hasn't read it, but Trump says Project 2025 has "policies everyone would like"

Continuing to and continuing to fail at distancing his felonious self from Project 2025, Donald Trump thinks there must be something for everyone in Project 2025.

Convicted felon Donald Trump and his running mate, weirdo JD Vance, are closely tied to both the Heritage Foundation and Project 2025. The "project" is a plan to remake the United States into a fascist state and keep Trump in office. The only thing Trump has said about Project 2025 that I believe is that he hasn't read it himself. Project 2025 is 900+ page book, Donald Trump isn't interested, maybe Melania can read it to him. She'd be a fantastic choice for the Audio Book.

"I've heard about things that are in there that I don't like, and there's some things in there that everybody would like, but there are things that I don't like at all," he explained. "And I think it's unfortunate that they put it out." "But it doesn't mean anything because [it] has nothing to do with me, Project 2025 has, it has absolutely nothing to do with me." RawStory

