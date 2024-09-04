Do not mistake Elon Musk's capitulation for compliance

After having its assets frozen, Elon Musk's Starlink is complying with a Brazilian court's order to block Musk's shrinking social network in Brazil "regardless" of the frozen assets.

Elon's screwing around with Twitter is impacting his other businesses. He may have to dump a bunch of Tesla to pay the piper when the time comes for X's bond payments; and now Starlink Brazil finds its assets frozen due to being a part of the same "economic group," i.e. Musk's ownership.

Starlink said in a statement posted on X that it will heed Justice Alexandre de Moraes' order despite him having frozen the company's assets. Previously, it informally told the telecommunications regulator that it would not comply until de Moraes reversed course. "Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil," the company statement said. "We continue to pursue all legal avenues, as are others who agree that @alexandre's recent order violate the Brazilian constitution." AP

Previously:

• Musk boosts 4chan claim that women are incapable of critical thinking