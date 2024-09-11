Trump's racist "they're eating the cats" debate rant syncs up with the Peanuts theme

During last night's presidential debate, Trump went on an outlandish and racist rant falsely accusing Haitian immigrants in Ohio of stealing people's pets to eat them.

"They're eating the dogs," Trump said. "They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there."

Noah Garfinkel observed that during the post-debate analysis, pundits are missing the fact that Trump's idiotic rhetoric "almost perfectly syncs up to the piano in the Peanuts theme song."

Video below. Bravo!

A key point missing in a lot of post debate analysis is that Trump's claim about immigrants eating pets almost perfectly syncs up to the piano in the Peanuts theme song. pic.twitter.com/6icWLe1sPN — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) September 11, 2024

(Thanks, Jordan Kurland!)

Previously:

• With apologies, it is overwhelmingly in the media's interest that Trump wins