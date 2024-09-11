This sleek turntable isn't your grandma's record player

TL;DR: Play your 33/45 vinyls in style with the mbeat® Bluetooth turntable, which comes with two bookshelf speakers for $209.97 (reg. $299) through September 25!

What's not to love about vinyl? Our favorite artists, like The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, and Nirvana, sound their very best in analog. I mean, why else do your parents or grandparents still hold on to their unending record collection and record player?

If you're trying to dip your toes into the past, you could go to a secondhand shop and get a vintage record player. But what if you could get one that doesn't clash with your modern decor? The mbeat® is a sleek Bluetooth Hi-Fi turntable that comes with bookshelf speakers for $209.97 (reg. $299)!

A modern take on the classic record player

This turntable is nothing like the record player your dad or grandma had in their heyday (or still has). The mbeat® is designed to integrate with any home decor, from mid-century modern to minimalist home decor, since it's constructed out of timber and has a clear lid.

Spin your favorite 33/45 records and listen to your favorite Tame Impala, Diplo, or Pearl Jam hits without any distortion, thanks to its anti-skating force (which tracks record grooves accurately) and pre-amplifier. Resonance and noise? That's all in the past since this turntable's solid metal platter is designed to dampen both!

If you're new to the analog lifestyle, you can also stream your Spotify or Apple Music playlists via Bluetooth when you connect your phone, tablet, or laptop to the mbeat®. You can listen straight from the record player's built-in speakers or enhance the sound during parties or hangouts with the two included 18W speakers.

Digitizing vinyls made easy

Aside from letting you spin your records and stream your playlists, this turntable lets you record your vinyl so you can preserve their sound digitally. Record your favorite records in crisp, warm analog audio directly to your PC so you can bring the vinyl experience wherever you go.

Level up your audio with a modern record player. Grab the mbeat® Bluetooth turntable with two bookshelf speakers for $209.97 until September 25 at 11:59 PM Pacific. No coupon needed!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

