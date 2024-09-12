Ralph the raccoon has the cutest crunchy face

If you need a quick laugh, check out this video of a raccoon named Ralph, which features his absolutely adorable "crunchy face." Ralph lives at the Northumberland Zoo, which according to its YouTube channel, is a "family run, not-for-profit zoo in the heart of the countryside in northeast England."

I can't stop watching this short clip of Ralph munching away on what is obviously very tasty kibble. The way he sticks his little snout up in the air while concentrating on getting the best crunch possible and then drools a little bit is giving me so much joy. And if you're into ASMR, that's an added bonus!

Some folks in the comments expressed concern that maybe Ralph is making that crunchy face because he's in pain somehow, but others were quick to point out that they've witnessed many raccoons eating and that's kind of just how they do it. So no, Ralph isn't in pain, his face just looks like that when he eats! Don't judge him!

To see more of Ralph and the other animals at Northumberland Zoo, follow their YouTube, which will "let you get behind-the-scenes at the Zoo with exclusive updates" and where you'll get to meet the zoo team and all of their "amazing animals." You can also visit the zoo's website.

