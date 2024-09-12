Trump and Vance's Haitian rhetoric causing real harm

Bomb threats cause the evacuation of Springfield, Ohio's city hall, and the father of a young boy whose death has become the Trump Campaign's bloody shirt begs them to stop.

There is no doubt that Donald Trump and JD Vance are unwell, and their racism causes actual harm. These claims they repeat, even in the face of being debunked on national television, are intended to rile people up and get attention, even if we laugh at their ridiculousness. The fake stories are causing harm to Haitian refugees, people who have come here seeking the great promise of America. Trump and Vance want to shove a boot in their face. The Trump/Vance campaigns of hatred and fear-mongering are working:

Springfield City Hall was evacuated around 8:30 a.m. Thursday following a bomb threat "to multiple facilities throughout Springfield," according to a city statement released Thursday morning. Drivers license bureaus in Clark County were also closed Thursday morning in relation to the threats, according to Clark County Clerk of Courts Melissa Tuttle. And parents of students at one Springfield school said they were told to pick up their children. A police officer outside Fulton Elementary was seen telling concerned parents that their children had been moved to Springfield High School. Springfield City Schools issued a brief statement at 10:40 a.m. Thursday. "Based on information received from the State Fire Marshal, Fulton students were evacuated from their building to Springfield High School this morning," school officials said. "Students and staff are safe; however, the district is in the process of a controlled release to safely dismiss students to their parents." Mayor Rob Rue said everyone who was in the City Hall building was moved out and is safe. Rue would not comment on the precise language of the threat but said it came from someone claiming to be from Springfield, and mentioned frustration with the city related to Haitian immigration issues. Springfield News-Sun

JD Vance has referenced the death of a boy killed in a traffic accident involving a Haitian person and many times tried to suggest that had the person not been in America, the kid would be alive. This kind of dangerous rhetoric is what causes the bomb threats. Regardless that we are a nation of immigrants, Trump and Vance are causing the family a LOT of pain:

The parents of a Springfield, Ohio boy whose death last year became fodder for the anti-immigrant right told national Republican politicians on Tuesday to stop abusing their son's memory. "This needs to stop now," Nathan Clark, the father of Aiden Clark, said at a Springfield city commission meeting on Tuesday. Clark called Donald Trump, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), and other GOP politicians, including Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) "morally bankrupt" for using his son as a "political tool." "I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year old white man," Clark said. " I bet you never thought anyone would ever say something so blunt. But if that guy killed my 11-year old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone." TalkingPoints Memo

