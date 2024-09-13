Weird behavior from Diaper Don as he claims to not be weird

Putting on a weird display, ever whining cry-baby, adjudicated sexual abuser and convicted felon Donald J. Trump complained that people call him, and weird guy JD Vance, weird.

Have to hand it to the Orange Menace after humiliating himself on National TV during and after the debate, he got right back to humiliating himself at rallies. I have never been able to tell what his grunting routine is supposed to be. MAGAs seem to find it extraordinary. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has claimed it is Trump filling a diaper.

The guy who has "never been called" weird, is superduper weird:

