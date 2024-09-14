Forgot your password? Sticky Password has it stored away for you!

TL;DR: Never forget your logins again with Sticky Password, an award-winning password management and forms filler solution available for an additional $5 off with code TAKE5 until September 29!

Be honest with us. Are you still writing your passwords down on a sticky note? If you are, you're doing yourself a major disservice. You're probably misplacing all your passwords and they're likely variations of the same password you had since college. Yikes!

It's time to organize your passwords in one place…and improve the quality of them, too. Let Sticky Password help you think of logins that are nearly impossible to guess and organize your logins in one place across your devices. This all-in-one password manager is now available for $24.99 (reg. $29.99) with code TAKE5!

Upgrade your sticky notes to Sticky Password

It's time to stop adding the predictable '0000' after your pet (or ex's name!) for your bank or social media account passwords. Instead, let Sticky Password generate secure and unique passwords for all your websites or apps so hackers can't steal your booming meme page or Netflix account.

You can organize old and new log-ins in encrypted folders and put everything behind one master password that you'll enter when you want to access your logins. All your passwords can be backed up locally or via the cloud. We personally recommend the latter so your passwords are synced across your iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows devices!

Sticky Password also works with most browsers to recognize when you're trying to log into a website, automatically filling out your username and password so you can sign in with a tap. No more scrambling around for that stray sticky note (that you probably accidentally tossed!).

Plus, Sticky Password makes it easy to share your Hulu or Max login with a friend. Send your password to friends and family with a quick and secure link.

Dark web monitoring is included

As a bonus, your Sticky Password purchase comes with a free year of dark web monitoring powered by ARC. They'll monitor your information against data breaches and potential threats to your credentials to stop any suspicious activities in their tracks.

Stop forgetting passwords and get Sticky Password for life for $24.99 with code TAKE5. This sale ends September 29 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

