The former and would-be President of the United States of America posted "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" on Truth Social, his money-losing yet fabulously capitalized twitter clone website. The most remarkable thing about it is that he wrote nothing more, at least not in that tweet.

Swift, an extremely popular musician and singer-songwriter, endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris last week and urged her 280 million Instagram followers to register to vote. And what a splendid idea that is.