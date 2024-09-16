Enjoy epic flights the Phantom MAX 8 Smart Drone for just $80

TL;DR: At just $79.99 (reg. $169), the Ninja Dragon Phantom MAX 8 offers cutting-edge features like obstacle avoidance, HD cameras, and 360° rolling—all wrapped in one sleek, aerodynamic smart drone.

Ready to take your drone game to the next level? The Ninja Dragon Phantom MAX 8 can help you rule the skies. Priced at just $79.99 (reg. $169), this drone offers the perfect combo of pro-level features and ninja-like stealth, letting you navigate complex spaces with obstacle avoidance technology and capture stunning HD footage without breaking a sweat (unless it's super hot outside).

No more worrying about crashing into trees, walls, or the neighbor's fence. Its advanced obstacle avoidance feature makes flying feel like second nature. Whether zooming through narrow alleys or flying high over open fields, this drone dodges obstacles like a true ninja—keeping your flights smooth and crash-free.

Featuring ballistic flight capabilities, you can draw a flight path on your screen, and the drone will follow it like the ninja it is. It has three flight speed levels. Switch from beginner mode to expert in no time, keeping the excitement high whether you're learning to fly or perfecting your skills.

Equipped with electric 120° adjustable HD cameras, the Phantom MAX 8 lets you switch between the front and bottom cameras effortlessly. That means you can get gorgeous aerial landscape shots and ground-level shots within the same fly session. With electronic image stabilization, your footage stays sharp and vibration-free, even while performing aerial stunts or battling wind gusts.

With up to 12 minutes of flight time and a 150m remote distance, you'll be exploring the skies for longer. Add in the Wi-Fi connectivity and an FPV operation mode, and you're set for a seamless flying experience that'll have you snapping pro-level pics and videos wherever you go.

And the headless mode and key return function allow you to navigate without hassle and bring your drone home effortlessly after a killer flight session.

Get the Ninja Dragon Phantom MAX 8 Smart Drone for just $79.99 (reg. $169).

