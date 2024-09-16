r/CyberStuck: the community for Cybertruck memes and laughs

If you, too, enjoy laughing at Cybertrucks and all things Elon Musk, check out r/CyberStuck on your next lunch break.

We recently shared a brilliantly funny video of an AI David Attenborough explaining the Cybertruck's parasitic relationship with flatbed trailers. I wondered who had made the video and found myself on Reddit, in r/CyberStuck, where the video was originally posted. The creator of the fake Attenborough video, who has since deleted the post, explains in the comments that they wrote the script and edited the video, and for source material, they used "a bunch of Cybertruck fanboys on YouTube, Whistlindiesel, and also the lovely people on this fair subreddit."

Since I was already there, and since I'm no fan of the Cybertruck, I decided to stick around and explore r/CyberStuck, which I discovered offers up an endless supply of schadenfreude material for those of us who love to hate all things Tesla. r/CyberStuck describes itself as:

The Place To Post Images of Cybercucks Stuck In Their Cybertrucks. It's also the place for mocking the WankPanzer by showing how awful it is. Only posts about the DivorceWagon being awful in its own right. No "funny" cartoons or random vehicles doing things or basically anything that doesn't show an actual IncelCamino being awful. Just posts about why the Deplorean itself is woefully bad. NOTE: THIS IS NOT A SUB FOR POSTING GENERAL TESLA ISSUES. NOR IS IT A GENERAL WANKPANZER DISCUSSION SUB.

