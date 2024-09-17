Arizona removes 1864 abortion ban from books

Arizona's ban on abortions, enacted during the Civil War and revived when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, is finally off the books there. Arizona's Supreme Court allowed the state to enforce the long-dormant 1864 law, obliging state lawmakers to put their names to its repeal.

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the bill in May, declaring it was just the beginning of a fight to protect reproductive health care in Arizona. "I will continue doing everything in my power to protect reproductive freedoms, because I trust women to make the decisions that are best for them, and know politicians do not belong in the doctor's office," Hobbs said in a statement.

Arizona nonetheless has sharp restrictions on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing it only to save the life of the mother. Women and children raped and subjected to incest are out of luck.