Teen captures video of mystery beast in a small Ohio lake

Ohio teenager James Bond (real name) caught video of an alligator or some other strange beast swimming in the small lake of a public park in Beavercreek, Ohio just outside Dayton. Bond, who was fishing at the time, first thought it was an otter until he zoomed in with his phone camera and saw what he describes as scales.

"He sent me pictures," states his mom Megan Stanley, "and I said, 'That looks like an alligator. You need to get off the bank or wherever you're at, and call the police.'"

You can judge for yourself by watching the news report below. While the location of the sighting has attracted lots of looky-loos, there's been no sign of the creature since Bond's encounter.

According to WHIOTV7, "Beavercreek Police says they are aware of the sighting but have not confirmed that it is an actual alligator."



Previously:

• Photo of beached mystery sea monster with terrifying toothy smile sparks fear and curiosity

• New freaky photo of Hudson River's mysterious monster

• Harbinger of doom emerged from the sea off the California coast days before earthquakes