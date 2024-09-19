On its meteoric path to insolvency, Elon "Leon" Musk's personal social platform mistakenly finds itself online in Brazil.

Xitter says it switched cloud caching providers, and somehow, this has circumvented the seemingly DNS-based method Brazilian ISPs are using to block the Xitter under government orders. Leon, who famously loves lawyers, failed to hire one to show up in court to defend his "free speech absolutism."

"When X was shut down in Brazil, our infrastructure to provide service to Latin America was no longer accessible to our team," a spokesperson X said in a statement. "To continue providing optimal service to our users, we changed network providers. This change resulted in an inadvertent and temporary service restoration to Brazilian users. While we expect the platform to be inaccessible again in Brazil soon, we continue efforts to work with the Brazilian government to return very soon for the people of Brazil."

The New York Times reported that X started to come back online for many people in Brazil Wednesday, though the service was still somewhat inconsistent. The Times reported that it was the company's move to Cloudflare that at least temporarily enabled it to come back. As it stands, Brazilian ISPs are likely figuring out how to continue to complying with the court order. Should they fail, Brazilian authorities are likely to look for new ways to enforce the block. Regulators in the country have imposed steep fines for users who attempt to get around the country's ban by using VPNs.