JD Vance caught lying about egg prices in viral video gaffe

When JD Vance made a deal with the Devil, one of the conditions in the contract stipulated that JD must tell one easily disprovable lie each day or be forced to spend a year working a minimum wage job in the very communities he pretends to represent. With that kind of motivation, Vance visited a grocery store in Pennsylvania to lie about eggs.

Surrounded by an entourage of handlers and Secret Service agents manhandling shoppers so the camera could get a clear view of JD standing in front of the egg display, Vance declared that Vice President Kamala Harris was to blame for increasing the price of eggs from less than $1.50 a dozen to $4.00 a dozen.

Clearly visible over Vance's left shoulder were cartons of eggs priced at $2.99 per dozen, which satisfies the "demonstrably false statement" condition of his contract.

Congratulations, JD, you told your lie for the day. What will you lie about tomorrow?

Fact check 101:



Blaming Harris for inflation, Vance declares a dozen eggs in Pennsylvania now cost "around $4."



As closeup posts below and video show, Vance is standing in front of a sign showing a dozen eggs for $2.99. https://t.co/KTAdOirmRJ — Peter Elkind (@peterelkind) September 22, 2024

