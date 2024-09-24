This charging station keeps seven of your devices at 100% when you're traveling!

TL;DR: This 220W USB-C charging station powers up to seven devices at once for $32.99 (reg. $39).

If you're planning a trip, you'll need to pack a few things. Don't forget comfy walking shoes, travel-sized liquids, and a reliable multi-port charger!

No one wants to enter a hotel room or Airbnb only to realize there aren't enough wall outlets for your devices—or enough outlets for everyone in the group to charge up their phones. That's why you need this high-powered charging station that can power up to seven devices at once. It's now available for $32.99 (reg. $39).

Thanks to its total output of 220W, your phone, tablet, laptop, and other gear can be charged simultaneously. This gadget also supports 100W Power Delivery (PD) fast charge, meaning you can revive two laptops at the same time. And since it's designed with GaN tech, your devices will always charge efficiently, no matter where you are.

Keep your phone juiced so you can get weather or work notifications. Or, use this charging station to ensure your kiddos' tablets never run out of juice. This charging station's versatile design means most devices, including iPhones, Androids, and even MacBooks, will always have a reliable charge.

This baby is designed to travel just about anywhere with you, and it's even constructed with a 5-foot AC extension cord, which gives you the flexibility to charge on the go—no more hovering around an outlet just to post your Instagram story on your charging phone!

You won't have to worry about your devices' battery health either, as this gadget is equipped with temperature, over-current, over-voltage, and overcharge protection, just to name a few.

Quit stressing over which of your devices gets to charge up. Grab this 220W charging station with seven ports for just $32.99 (reg. $39)!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.