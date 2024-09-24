Trump's incoherent rambling on inflation solutions raises concerns

Donald Trump, exhibiting symptoms of lassitude, appeared on Sunday's broadcast of Full Measure to answer host Sharyl Attkisson's fawning questions. Even under these cozy circumstances, Donald could not stay on track.

For instance, when Attkisson asked Trump to describe "the specific mechanics of how prices come down" if he becomes President, Donald criticized Kamala Harris's interview skills, her inability to deal with foreign leaders like President Xi and Putin, his success in not going to war with Russia when he was President, his success in taking billions of dollars from China, his drilling policies, immigration and border issues, interest rates, and promise to reduce energy costs by 50% in 12 months.

Here's the transcript:

Trump: So first of all, she can't do an interview. She could never do this interview because you ask questions like give me a specific answer. She talks about her lawn when she was growing up. This woman is not equipped to be president. She's not equipped to deal with President Xi, who I was very, I took in hundreds of billions of dollars with him and Putin. We had no war with Putin. Remember, and I'm just gonna go off just for this. With Bush, they took a lot. Russia. With Biden, they're trying to take everything. With Obama, they took a lot. With Trump, Russia took nothing. Just remember that, you know, it's a little, a little chart. But what happened? And when you look at what took place was so sad, when they took over, they cut the oil way down and oil started going through the roof. It was gonna go to $10 a gallon. It was gonna go to numbers that nobody's ever seen. And so they went back to the Trump drilling, they said, "let it go back". That was the only good thing. But they stopped because I would be there, but four years later, I would be triple what the number was. Right now they're just about even where I was. But they only did that because of the fact that they eventually have an election coming up. And you remember at the beginning what happened. That's one of the reasons that Putin went in because it went to $100 a barrel instead of $40 a barrel. And he could fight all the wars he wants with those kind of numbers, cause he's a big seller of oil and gas. So what happens is they went back to what I was doing, just said reopen. Just reopen. It wasn't hard. It's so crazy what they wanna do. They're gonna destroy lives. They're gonna destroy the, what they have done to this country. And especially in the sense of allowing millions and millions of people come in because that's something, you know, we can fix the gasoline situation and we can fix the, anything.

Attkisson: Do prices come down magically because it's not them?

Trump: They come down with energy and they come down with interest rates. We're gonna get, as I told you, we're gonna get energy down by 50% in 12 months. We're gonna have it. It's gonna be a major smash on energy. If you look at the energy for, and I'm not just talking about cars, I'm talking about air conditioning, heating your basic energy, operating a bakery, operating any kind of a business, it's all having to do with energy. That was where they started wrong. When they cut way back on what I did, and again, just so you understand, they then let it go back to where it was, which was very smart thing. Otherwise you would've had, I think you would've had a depression if you want to know the truth. But energy was rising at a level that nobody had ever seen. And then they said: "Go back, go back". They were telling people: "Go back to your wells, go back to drilling, go back to fracking. Do whatever you have to do." But if they win the day after, they're going all the way. They were only doing that because of an election coming up. They're going all the way. It's madness. And what they've done to our country is mad.