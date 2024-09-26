Meta shows off Orion augmented reality glasses

Orion is "our first true augmented reality glasses," writes Meta, the parent company of Facebook, adapting to mainstream users' stubborn indifference to full virtual reality options (such as its own Quest) and the limited functionality of more fashion-forward devices (such as its own Ray-Ban branded smart specs). The Orion glasses are very chunky but not grossly asocial, and plainly more comfortable than AR/MR headsets.

Photo: Meta

They enable digital experiences that are unconstrained by the limits of a smartphone screen. With large holographic displays, you can use the physical world as your canvas, placing 2D and 3D content and experiences anywhere you want.

They seamlessly integrate contextual AI that can sense and understand the world around you in order to anticipate and proactively address your needs.

They're lightweight and great for both indoor and outdoor use, and they let people see each other's face, eyes and expressions.

The aim appears to be "what's possible with maximal glasses" (to say Apple's Vision Pro is "what's polished with minimal headsets" seems more pithy than true). I think that's the best place to be for accessibility and appeal to normal folks, but Facebook's never been great at pitching hardware.

Orion has the largest field of view in the smallest AR glasses form to date. That field of view unlocks truly immersive use cases for Orion, from multitasking windows and big-screen entertainment to life-size holograms of people – all digital content that can seamlessly blend with your view of the physical world.