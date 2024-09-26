Out of the spotlight, Marjorie Taylor Greene demands attention

Unhappy that she is no longer relevant, Republican clown Georgia congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene takes issue with the government staying open.
Greene is once again attacking MAGA Mike Johnson for not upending the country and shutting down the government over a voting issue that did not exist. Even if such calls were coming from a legitimate or respected source, Johnson would smugly ignore them as he feels his God gave him the Speaker's gavel.
Greene cited government funding for the Department of Justice as one of Johnson's failures.
"And he has delivered that through his actions of fully funding the Biden-Harris administration, fully funding the weaponized DOJ, fully funding the FBI that had agents and was involved in January 6th and raided Mar-a-Lago and has raided a lot of January 6th defendant homes," she said.
The Georgia lawmaker argued that Republicans did not deserve to control the U.S. House of Representatives.
"I share the anger and frustration, and I don't think Republicans deserve to be re-elected to hold the majority," she explained. "And it's a double-edged sword, and here it is."RawStory