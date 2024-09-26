Secret Service agent sexually assaults Kamala Harris staffer, say witnesses

If you want to stay safe, stay far away from the Secret Service.

In the organization's latest scandal, a Secret Service agent has been accused of sexually assaulting one of Kamala Harris' female staffers last week in a hotel room, while others were there.

The agent — who is now on administration leave — was part of the vice president's protective detail and had joined a group of Secret Service members and Harris staffers for dinner and drinks during a campaign scouting trip in Wisconsin. After dinner, the group headed up to the woman's room, where the agent then allegedly "forced himself on the woman and groped her," according to witnesses via The Independent.

The group reportedly intervened, kicking the agent out of the room. He was so drunk, witnesses said, that he then passed out in the hallway.

Although disappointing, given the Secret Service's long history of disgusting behavior, this latest allegation of drunkenness and sexual assault comes as no surprise. The takeaway here: if you find yourself among Secret Service "protectors," be sure to have hired body guards at your side.

From CNBC: