Secret Service agent sexually assaults Kamala Harris staffer, say witnesses

If you want to stay safe, stay far away from the Secret Service.
In the organization's latest scandal, a Secret Service agent has been accused of sexually assaulting one of Kamala Harris' female staffers last week in a hotel room, while others were there.
The agent — who is now on administration leave — was part of the vice president's protective detail and had joined a group of Secret Service members and Harris staffers for dinner and drinks during a campaign scouting trip in Wisconsin. After dinner, the group headed up to the woman's room, where the agent then allegedly "forced himself on the woman and groped her," according to witnesses via The Independent.
The group reportedly intervened, kicking the agent out of the room. He was so drunk, witnesses said, that he then passed out in the hallway.
Although disappointing, given the Secret Service's long history of disgusting behavior, this latest allegation of drunkenness and sexual assault comes as no surprise. The takeaway here: if you find yourself among Secret Service "protectors," be sure to have hired body guards at your side.
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating allegations that one of its agents sexually assaulted a female staff member of the office of Vice President Kamala Harris, the agency confirmed Wednesday.
Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that the agent was intoxicated when the alleged groping occurred.
The local Secret Service field office was told about the alleged assault, and the agent's gun and badge were confiscated, one of the officials told NBC. …
The incident comes as the Secret Service continues to face sharp criticism for the attempted assassination of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on July 13 during a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.
Trump was nicked by a bullet, one rally attended was killed and two other men were wounded when a gunman who was able to climb up to a roof overlooking the rally site fired at the former president before the shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper.