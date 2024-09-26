Stephen Colbert triggers Trump

Comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert enjoyed a laugh over thin-skinned Donald Trump's inability to leave well enough alone.

In an interview on PBS, Colbert remarked that Trump wasn't a welcome guest on his shows because Trump "is boring." You do not have to imagine the late-night tirade the adjudicated rapist launched into over being called "boring," he immediately took to his diminutive, sinking-in-value social network to call Colbert "BORING!" The all-caps signifies import.

