How a tiny visa mistake almost ruined a Vietnam trip

Jill Schildhouse obtained a visa in advance for her trip to Vietnam. Upon arrival in Ho Chi Minh City after 33 hours of flying, she was denied entry at passport control. The issue was that her middle name was on her passport but not on her visa.

She was given two options: fly back to Japan or pay $130 for an "emergency visa."

Describing her experience in Business Insider, she wrote:

I let out a sigh of relief when I learned my new visa would be $130 — I'd expected it to cost much more. But I panicked again when I pulled out my credit card and the employee told me they accepted only cash. I found a few $20 bills shoved in my bag. After a stressful wait, I had my new visa and was free to go. I still don't understand how my visa application was approved in the first place — I had to submit a photo of my passport to get it — but I now know to be extra vigilant. Later, I also realized why I'd forgotten to include my middle name: The electronic visa application didn't have a specific spot labeled for it.

Schildhouse learned two lessons: Names on passports and visas must match exactly, including middle names. Always carry cash when traveling for emergencies.

