Pesto the penguin is an adorable chonker

Pesto is a baby king penguin at the SeaLife Melbourne Aquarium. At nine months old, he is the biggest penguin the aquarium has ever seen. Weighing almost fifty pounds, Pesto weighs as much as both of his parents combined and is the biggest penguin at the aquarium. This fuzzy, adorable chonker is battling Moo Deng for social media's favorite animal. Just look at him.

So, why is Pesto so big? Australia's SBS News says that the explanation is a combination of "nature and nurture. Pesto gets his height from his Dad, Blake, the tallest penguin in the colony. He also loves to eat, chowing down on dozens of fish daily. He is also lovingly cared for by his foster parents, Tango and Hudson, who cared for Pesto's egg when their own failed. Pesto will soon start to shed his fluffy coat and some of his baby fat, but only time will tell if Pesto will retain his title when he drops his baby weight and settles into penguin adolescence.

Previously: Watch these penguins belly-flop off a 50-foot cliff