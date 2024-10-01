The Poopcopter is a DIY autonomous drone that finds and collects dog-doo

A Minnessota maker named Caleb Olson built the Poopcopter, an autonomous drone that seeks out dog-doo and retrieves it for disposal.

He describes it as the "world's first aerial bound self-guided dog poop removal system." See it in action below.

"The Poopcopter is capable of scanning areas defined by a user, your backyard for example, and as it scans it's performing real-time computer vision using the camera which is inside the drone," Olson says.

From PetaPixel:

The Poopcopter lands with its [system of geared leaves] open and a quick rotation scoops the muck up. It then flies off to where it needs disposing, lands, and another quick rotation releases the dirt. It went through several iterations of design before deciding on this one which is most effective for grass. "It's kind of like a UFO except it's abducting dog poop instead of people," adds Olson.

