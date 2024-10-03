"So what?" Trump's chilling response to VP Pence's Jan 6 danger

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a 165-page motion in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump yesterday. Mediaite compiled the "11 Most Shocking, Damning, and Weird Revelations" from the motion. Here they are:

Trump was planning to cheat even before the election, telling advisors he "would simply declare victory before all the ballots were counted and any winner was projected." Trump reportedly told family members: "It doesn't matter if you won or lost the election. You still have to fight like hell." When informed that Mike Pence had been rushed to a secure location by the Secret Service on January 6, Trump reportedly responded, "So what?" A Trump campaign employee said they should goad supporters into violence. "Make them riot" and disrupt vote counting in Detroit. Trump officials mocked election fraud claims as "conspiracy sh*t beamed down from the mothership" and referred to lawyers pushing these claims as the "Star Wars bar." Trump muted Sidney Powell on a call to mock her, calling her claims "crazy." Trump and allies allegedly made up false numbers about illegal immigrant voters "out of whole cloth." Trump engaged in conversations with co-conspirators around Christmas to scheme about pressuring Mike Pence. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel refused to promote a Dominion voting machine report, telling Trump it was "f*cking nuts." The motion details repeated efforts by Trump to pressure Mike Pence to block election certification. Trump was reportedly alone in the dining room when he tweeted his attack on Pence on January 6, even as Fox News was reporting the Capitol had been breached.

October surprise? It's October, but none of this is surprising.

