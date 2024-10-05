Mattel releases Diwali Barbie doll

Mattel announces their release of the latest doll: a Diwali Barbie doll just in time for the Festival of Lights.

Created with the help of Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, the doll wears a Moonlight Bloom set embroidered with a mix of dahlias, jasmine and indian lotus, which are symbols of strength and beauty.

When creating the doll, Dongre told "GMA" that she drew inspiration from Jaipur, the capital of India's Rajasthan state, where she's from, to design the doll. "I was very, very excited when Mattel approached us — and this is almost like 18 months of support, and it's like an absolute first for me," Dongre said.

Barbie Diwali will retail for $40.