Bored with Wordle? Try Alphaguess

Wordle has lost some of its charm under the New York Times' tutelage and editor Tracy Bennett's curation. There was an unfortunate period two years ago with numerous "themed" words, essentially giving you a hint, like FEAST on Thanksgiving. Players objected, and themed words were discontinued, but the word list is still not random, like it was under the creator, Josh Wardle. While it is understandable that the New York Times wants to avoid problematic or obscure words, that could be done without an editor having an obvious preference for certain types of words.

You can try out any of the many Wordle alternatives, like Quordle or Octordle. There is also Semantle or Semantle Junior to stress test your vocabulary and Nerdle to exercise your math skills. The new kid on the block is Alphaguess, where you enter a word, and the game tells you if the target word is before it or after it alphabetically.

As with the other games in this category, you are able to copy and paste your results to share with friends.

Previously: New York Times launches copyright crackdown on Wordle clones