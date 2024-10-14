Disabled US veteran faces Dubai jail over pain meds

Dubai seems like a fun place to go if you're in the mood for getting thrown in prison for no good reason.

In 2008, a British man was sent to prison for four years when authorities found a "microscopic speck of cannabis stuck to the bottom of one of his shoes."

The same year, a Swiss man also received a four-year prison sentence because three poppy seeds had fallen onto his clothes after eating a bun at Heathrow airport.

These are just a couple of examples of Dubai's insane anti-drug laws from years past. And here's a new one: A 52-year-old US Navy veteran, Charles Wimberly, was arrested at DXB airport on September 27 after authorities found Ibuprofen and CBD oil, which he has a prescription for and was using to manage his degenerative spine disease.

Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, is representing Wimberly. She said in a statement:

Charles was locked up and deprived of his prescription medication as well as meds to manage his diabetes and sleep apnea causing him to suffer a diabetic episode. He's a good man who does not partake in drugs (as evidenced in his medical history). All he wanted was one last holiday before his debilitating surgery. "Charles had unfortunately been provided with some misinformation on the internet in respect of prescription medicine. He thought he was abiding by the law but is now facing a possible 3+ year sentence for 'trafficking' his own prescription meds. "If he is not released imminently, he will miss his surgery in Georgia and the UAE will not provide him with any medical treatment. If he stays in Dubai, things will become very bad very quickly for Charles. His family, especially his daughter, are extremely concerned for his health and welfare".



A US Navy Veteran from #Georgia has been detained in #Dubai over prescription medication including CBD oil and Ibuprofen to manage chronic pain. He's due for surgery next month but now faces years in #UAE jail. @nypost @RepMikeCollins @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/R5eKShVDTR — Radha Stirling (@RadhaStirling) October 13, 2024

Previously:

• The Dark Side of Dubai

• Man smokes legal weed in Nevada, gets arrested in Dubai, could face 3 years