Dancing Donald Trump uses rally to share 39-minute playlist

Soon, befuddled Republican candidate for President Donald Trump will tell us how he beat "American Bandstand" in the ratings.

Losing his train of thought, Donald Trump turned his rally into an opportunity to share a favorite playlist and show some smooth Teletubbies-like dance moves. For 39 minutes, people watched a large man in an oversized suit be genuinely moved by the music. Wiggling, bopping, smiling oddly, and occasionally stopping to mutter things, Donald Trump is truly off the rails, but I am sure his MAGAs find this breath-taking.

"Those two people that went down are patriots, and we love them, and because of them we ended upwith some good music, right?" he asked. "So play 'YMCA!' Go ahead. Let's go nice and loud!" "Here we go, everybody," Noem interjected. The crowd cheered and danced to the Village People song from the 1970s, which celebrates gay cruising culture. Noem put her hands up in the shape of a "Y." As the song was ending, Trump mouthed the words, "Nobody's leaving." "Nobody's leaving. What's going on? There's nobody leaving. Keep going," he said, as Rufus Wainwright's version of "Hallelujah" played next. "All right, turn that music up! Turn that up. Great song!" Washington Post

Rather than fade away in humiliation, Trump will likely see this as a cue to turn future events into his wild version of the Blue Man Troop.

