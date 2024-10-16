Cat enthusiasts meow their way through "cat-aoke"

Nathan Kehn, aka Nathan the Cat Lady, recently uploaded a one-minute compilation of the best cat-aoke (cat + karaoke) performances at the CFA International Cat Show and Expo that took place October 12-13 in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the video you can see participants enthusiastically meowing to Dolly Parton's "Working 9 to 5," Madonna's "Material Girl," MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This," Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," and more!

Pet Helpful provides this commentary:

Is there any better group to hang with than a bunch of cat lovers? We're an odd bunch, but a great time at a party . . . Some of cats' biggest fans busted out their singing chops in some appropriately-themed karaoke. We're gonna need an invite to the next convention after seeing how hard people were going at karaoke — or should we say, "cat-aoke." Whoever came up with this idea was a genius. It's so simple. All you need to do is replace the lyrics of the karaoke song of your choice with a bunch of "meows." And then watch some magic happen . . . The comments section was completely obsessed. "This is what I do alone in my apartment when I sing to my cat pretending she can understand me," wrote one commenter. "I used to build cat furniture. I've been to so many of these. Never have I experienced this," added another person. "I need to know where I sign up for this. You don't understand, I've been training my entire life for this," joked one person. "I was today years old when I realized what is missing in my life journey is a cat convention. It immediately goes to the top of my bucket list," chimed in one commenter.

I have to admit, the folks belting out cat-aoke definitely look like they're having fun! Meow!

The CFA International Cat Show and Expo website describes the entire event, which sounds like a cat lover's dream:

Come celebrate over 1,000 famous cats, fancy cats, adoptable cats, athletic cats, and influencer cats. 15,000-20,000 feline enthusiasts will enjoy two full days of cat competitions, performances, adoptions, shopping, contests, and more!

Previously:

• This cat plays the keyboard really well