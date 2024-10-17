Trump commemorates the MAGA Hat with the MAGA Hat hat

How much hate can a hate hat hat if a hate hat does hate hats? Donald Trump is selling white hats decorated with tiny red MAGA hats. Buddy, you want some hat with your hat?

It looks like someone at Trump HQ fucked up. I bet it was Eric. This is crappier than USA Bibles, gold sneakers or a cheap "$100k watch." Someone was probably trying to order a white MAGA hat and sent their non-English-speaking hat manufacturer a photo of a red hat. OR maybe they wanted little hats to teach kids the hate? Communication is tough, especially when your campaign merch is rarely Made in the USA.

The hat is also white, but says "never surrender." The ironies pile on like a really shitty layer cake.

