Violent anti-abortion crusader who crushed clinic worker's hand blames Biden for her prison sentence

Bevelyn Beatty Williams, the Tennessee woman sentenced to 41 months in prison for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act), has taken to social media to cast blame on the Biden/Harris administration for her impending incarceration.

Yesterday, the day she was set to begin her sentence, Williams posted on Twitter: "Biden/Harris administration has made my husband a single father today. I am on my way to turn myself into federal prison where I am scheduled to serve three years in federal prison for unlawful assembly. Share this and make mothers and fathers of this nation aware of what's going on!"

Williams forgot to mention what she said during a livestream of her protest:

This is going to be a wonderful day. We are going to terrorize this place. And I want the manager to hear me say that. We are going to terrorize this place. More people are coming.

Criminals often attempt to shift responsibility for their actions onto others, and Williams is no different.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams previously stated in a Department of Justice press release, "Bevelyn Beatty Williams repeatedly intimidated and interfered with individuals seeking and providing critical reproductive health services. She did so by physically blocking access to clinics, threatening staff, and by force."

Court documents paint a clear picture of Williams' actions:

Physically blocked clinic entrances in Manhattan on June 19-20, 2020

Crushed a staff member's hand in a door while obstructing entry

Livestreamed threats against clinic staff and patients

Engaged in similar disruptive behavior at clinics across multiple states from 2019 to 2022

From court documents:

WILLIAMS livestreamed some of her conduct on June 19 and 20, 2020, on a social media account. On the livestream on June 19, 2020, WILLIAMS stood within inches of the Health Center's chief administrative officer and threatened to "terrorize this place" and warned that "we're gonna terrorize you so good, your business is gonna be over mama." Similarly, WILLIAMS stood within inches of a Health Center security officer and threatened "war." WILLIAMS also stated that she would act by "any means necessary."



Her attempt to deflect responsibility for her own choices and actions is doing well among MAGA folk, who often blame Biden for messes of their own making.