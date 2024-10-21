Nancy Mace says the adjudicated sexual abuser will be better for women's rights

Representative Nancy Mace is repeating Donald Trump's "protector of women" malarky.

Seemingly coming from the bizzaro universe, Mace finds Kamala Harris to be the dangerous for women's rights candidate in this Presidential election. Ignoring almost everything Trump has ever said or done, Mace's support for the bloated orange sex offender is based on a shared hatred of people whom they define as other and has nothing to do with women's rights.

