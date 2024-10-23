Win your entire Lego wish list (just make sure you follow the instructions)

Lego is running a promotion to win your entire Lego wish list. Of course, there are caveats. The promo has a maximum value of $1000 US or $1000 CAD. Sorry about the exchange rate, Canadians! Some of us will have to pare down our lists or create a new one just for the contest. It's also not quite as simple as having a wish list. You have to follow a few steps to enter the contest correctly:

Create a LEGO® Insiders account for free at LEGO.com/insiders or use an existing LEGO® Insiders account.

Go to LEGO.com/member/wishlist and select an existing wish list or create a new wish list.

Click "Share List" and then "Copy Link" to create the shareable link to your wish list.

Go to LEGO.com/win-your-wish-list and click "Enter Now", add your name and the link to your wish list in the form to finish submitting your entry.

I realize it's not a complicated set of steps, but it would be a shame if someone missed out because they thought they just had to have a wish list. Jabba's Sail Barge and Rivendell add up to $999.98 if you need suggestions for a quick list under the contest cap.

