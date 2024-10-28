Unhinged Trump shows he is very threatened by Michelle Obama

Convicted felon Donald Trump is very afraid of the former First Lady and is so upset by the truth she shared that he foolishly threatened some sort of retribution.

No one will be shocked that a powerful Black woman speaking the truth about what Donald Trump stands for scares the living hell out of him. Vice President Harris cowed the Orange Menace so badly, during their one debate, he has refused to face her again. Fox News must have aired a few moments of Michelle Obama speaking the other night, as somehow the convicted felon is quaking in his boots.

This is how the criminal reacted:

Donald Trump is disgusting.