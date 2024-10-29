Exploring caffeine under a microscope

I'm not surprised at all by the way caffeine looks underneath a microscope. If I had to make a drawing of what I thought it might look like, this is probably close to what I'd imagine. I love how it actually looks energetic with all the rainbow, need-like structures surrounding it.

The way light bends (refraction) as it passes through caffeine crystals is absolutely striking, often resulting in a sparkle or glimmering effect. The crystals themselves are actually colorless and transparent, and the light that passes through them is what creates interesting visual effects when illuminated.

Although caffeine often gets a bad rap, it also has some alleged health benefits. Moderate caffeine intake has been linked to including improved cognitive function, enhanced physical performance, and a reduced risk of certain diseases, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. I guess it's a good thing that I'm already on my 3rd cup of coffee today.

See also: Study finds drinking plenty of coffee is good for you